Deadly crash snarls traffic on SR-167 in Auburn, WA
AUBURN, Wash. - A deadly crash on northbound SR-167 in Auburn is blocking lanes, causing traffic backups in the morning commute.
(WSDOT)
The Washington State Department of Transportation made the initial announcement on social media at 7:25 a.m.
According to WSDOT, the crash happened on northbound SR-167 at SR-18. It is currently blocking the two right lanes, and causing a three-mile traffic backup.
Incident response, state patrol and fire crews are on the scene. Crews are expecting this to be a lengthy closure.
According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson, this was a deadly crash involving a vehicle and a semi-truck.
Authorities are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Washington State Patrol.