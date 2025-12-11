Deadly crash snarls traffic on SR-167 in Auburn, WA

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until THU 10:15 AM PST, Whatcom County
46
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:57 PM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:00 AM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:26 AM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:49 PM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:13 PM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:45 PM PST, Thurston County, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:17 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:22 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:14 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:34 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 8:35 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 6:50 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:26 PM PST, Snohomish County
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:15 AM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:43 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:02 PM PST, Skagit County
Flood Warning
until THU 10:00 AM PST, Skagit County, Whatcom County, Snohomish County, King County
River Flood Warning
until THU 6:44 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:16 PM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:27 PM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:35 AM PST, Pierce County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 8:11 AM PST, Pierce County, Lewis County
Flood Warning
from WED 2:28 PM PST until FRI 9:00 AM PST, Okanogan County, Chelan County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:32 AM PST until THU 2:13 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:22 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:29 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 8:11 PM PST, Lewis County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 AM PST, Kittitas County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Kittitas County
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Kittitas County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:08 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 3:08 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:20 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:11 AM PST, King County
Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM PST, King County, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:31 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, King County, Pierce County, King County, Mason County, King County, Yakima County, Kittitas County, Benton County, Kittitas County, Yakima County, Yakima County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:01 PM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:30 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 PM PST, Cowlitz County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:57 AM PST, Chelan County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:47 PM PST, Chelan County
Flood Advisory
from THU 7:31 AM PST until THU 11:30 AM PST, Snohomish County, King County, Pierce County
Flood Advisory
until THU 11:45 AM PST, Okanogan County
Flood Watch
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Island County, Skagit County, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, Snohomish County, San Juan County, Thurston County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Pierce County, Mason County, Whatcom County, Clallam County

Deadly crash snarls traffic on SR-167 in Auburn, WA

By
Published  December 11, 2025 8:12am PST
Auburn
FOX 13 Seattle

The Brief

    • A deadly crash between a vehicle and a semi-truck is blocking lanes on northbound SR-167 in Auburn.
    • WSDOT says the two right lanes are blocked, causing a three-mile traffic backup.
    • Authorities are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.

AUBURN, Wash. - A deadly crash on northbound SR-167 in Auburn is blocking lanes, causing traffic backups in the morning commute. 

(WSDOT)

The Washington State Department of Transportation made the initial announcement on social media at 7:25 a.m.

According to WSDOT, the crash happened on northbound SR-167 at SR-18. It is currently blocking the two right lanes, and causing a three-mile traffic backup. 

Incident response, state patrol and fire crews are on the scene. Crews are expecting this to be a lengthy closure.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson, this was a deadly crash involving a vehicle and a semi-truck. 

Authorities are asking drivers to seek alternate routes. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Washington State Patrol.

