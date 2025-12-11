Deadly crash snarls traffic on SR-167 in Auburn, WA

The Brief A deadly crash between a vehicle and a semi-truck is blocking lanes on northbound SR-167 in Auburn. WSDOT says the two right lanes are blocked, causing a three-mile traffic backup. Authorities are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.



A deadly crash on northbound SR-167 in Auburn is blocking lanes, causing traffic backups in the morning commute.

(WSDOT)

The Washington State Department of Transportation made the initial announcement on social media at 7:25 a.m.

According to WSDOT, the crash happened on northbound SR-167 at SR-18. It is currently blocking the two right lanes, and causing a three-mile traffic backup.

Incident response, state patrol and fire crews are on the scene. Crews are expecting this to be a lengthy closure.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson, this was a deadly crash involving a vehicle and a semi-truck.

Authorities are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

