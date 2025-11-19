Repairs to start overnight on State Route 167 Bridge in Pacific, WA

The Brief Permanent repairs are set to begin on the northbound SR 167 bridge over Third Avenue Southwest in Pacific following damage this fall, starting with a full northbound closure between Stewart and Ellingson roads from 11 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 19, to 5 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 20. Following the overnight work, northbound SR 167 will be reduced to one right lane 24/ 7, and Third Avenue Southwest beneath the bridge will also close until the project is finished. Contractor crews will work seven days a week to repair the bridge, with WSDOT expecting the full reopening to occur in early 2026.



Repairs are scheduled to start on the northbound State Route 167 bridge over Third Avenue Southwest in Pacific, Washington, following damage caused by an over-height vehicle this fall.

To prepare the work zone, all northbound lanes of the highway between Stewart and Ellingson roads will close Wednesday night, Nov. 19. When the highway reopens the following morning, northbound traffic will be reduced to a single lane.

What to expect:

WSDOT said repairs will require temporary changes to traffic during the construction.

Full overnight northbound SR 167 closure: All lanes of northbound SR 167 will close from 11 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 19, to 5 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 20, between Stewart and Ellingson roads. A signed detour will guide people around the closure.

Northbound SR 167 reduced to one lane 24/7: After the overnight closure, northbound SR 167 will be reduced to one right lane between Stewart Road and just north of the Third Avenue Southwest overpass. Expect additional traffic, congestion and delays.

Third Avenue Southwest closure: The road beneath SR 167 will close starting Wednesday night, Nov. 19, until bridge repairs are complete. A signed detour will be in place using local roads.

Here's what's happening:

Contractor crews, working under an emergency contract for the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), will reduce northbound SR 167 to one lane around the clock during construction, as previously announced.

The left and center lanes will be closed to provide crews safe access for repairs and equipment staging.

WSDOT expects the bridge to fully reopen in early 2026.

"Our engineers have done everything possible to minimize the effects of this incident on people who live, work and commute through this area," said Northwest Region Administrator Brian Nielsen. "Crews will be working seven days a week to complete the repairs and reopen the bridge as quickly and safely as possible."

