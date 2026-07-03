1 dead after deck fire spreads through northeast Seattle home

The Brief A deck fire spread to all floors of a two-story home in northeast Seattle on Friday. Firefighters were forced to pull back from searching the building due to heavy smoke and heavy debris inside. Officials are asking the public to avoid the area near the 7300 block of 53rd Ave. NE while crews continue to fight the fire.



Seattle firefighters remain at the scene of a deadly house fire on Friday morning in the View Ridge neighborhood.

What we know:

Crews responded to reports of a deck fire in the 7300 block of 53rd Ave. Northeast before 7:30 a.m., according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Firefighters on the scene reported seeing flames on the roof, and the fire soon spread into the first floor of the two-story home.

Although crews were able to put water on the fire and knock down the flames on the deck, the fire ultimately extended to all floors of the house.

Firefighters attempted to search the building but had to pull back because of heavy smoke and significant debris scattered throughout the home. Authorities have asked the public to avoid the area.

Officials with the Seattle Fire Department later said a 93-year-old woman was found dead.

The fire is now under control.

What we don't know:

It is not yet known what caused the fire to start on the deck.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Fire Department.

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