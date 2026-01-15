Demolition begins on abandoned Renton, WA property

The Brief Demolition has begun on a dilapidated former Boeing building in Renton after the property owners failed to act on a permit issued last year. While the city recently met with the owners’ legal team regarding the site's disrepair, specific plans for the property’s future have not yet been disclosed.



Construction crews are demolishing an abandoned building in Renton, formerly owned by Boeing.

Heavy machinery could be seen on site Wednesday.

This comes after a meeting last month between the city of Renton and the property owners, ION Renton, LLC.

City code enforcement issued a demolition permit for this property last year after it sat dilapidated for years, but tell us the property owners never acted on it.

The city couldn’t tell FOX 13 what happened in the meeting between the two parties' lawyers, but did confirm demolition was in progress on at least one of the buildings.

Future plans for the property are not being made public at this time.

