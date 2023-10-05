Deputies search for man accused of flashing people along Centennial Trail in Lake Stevens

Deputies are searching for a man accused of flashing people walking along the Centennial Trail in Lake Stevens.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), there have been multiple reports of a man exposing himself to people on the trail near N Machias Rd. – just west of Lake Stevens Community Park.

Authorities say the suspect is a white man in his 20s with a slender build. He was seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black sweatshirt, black pants and an American flag COVID-style mask.

Deputies say he was last seen riding a black bike on the trail heading southbound.

This is a developing story.