Deputies seize over 40 lbs of narcotics in King County

The King County Sheriff’s Office conducted a major drug bust in the southwest part of the county, seizing dozens of pounds of opioids.

It is not known exactly where the operation was carried out, but K9 Quinn and deputies located a huge cache of narcotics in the Federal Way-Kent-Auburn area.

Authorities seized 40 lbs of methamphetamine, 21,000 fentanyl pills, nearly 4 lbs of fentanyl powder and 2.44 lbs of heroin.

The sheriff’s office did not specify if any arrests were made in the operation.

