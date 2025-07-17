Detectives investigating woman's death as homicide in Mason County, WA

The Brief The Mason County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of 49-year-old Myra Bailey as a homicide. Bailey's body was discovered by friends who conducted a welfare check after not hearing from her for a week. Detectives are actively investigating the scene, and an autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death.



The Mason County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of 49-year-old Myra Bailey as a homicide. Bailey was found deceased in a residence in southeast Mason County after friends requested a welfare check.

What we know:

Deputies responded to a 911 call after friends reported they had not heard from Bailey for a week. Upon arrival, they discovered a deceased body inside the structure.

(Mason County Sheriff's Office)

"This incident has been determined to be a homicide involving a female in her 40s," an earlier statement from authorities read before the victim's identity was released. "Detectives are continuing to investigate."

Detectives are processing the scene and searching for potential evidence. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, July 18 to determine the official cause and manner of death.

What they're saying:

"Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Myra Bailey during this difficult time," said Mason County Coroner Jaime Taylor.

Authorities said more information will be released as it becomes available.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Idaho hiker mistaken for Travis Decker tells all

Pierce County Sheriff's Office major arrested after serious Graham crash

Grandmother shot near Pioneer Square 'thought it was a rock' that hit her

Buyer secures iconic Seattle 'Spite House' under listing price

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh wins 2025 Home Run Derby

Trash piles up in Renton amid nationwide Republic Services strike

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.