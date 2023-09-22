Dick's Drive-In opening new location in south Everett near Paine Field

article

Dick's Drive-In is heading north and opening its 10th location in south Everett.

The company announced on Friday that it has signed a purchase and sale agreement to acquire a site just north of Airport Road on Highway 99. The property is located at 1629 Center Road, near Paine Field.

The new Everett location is expected to create about 50 jobs.

"We know our customers north of Edmonds have been waiting patiently for us to look north again," said Jasmine Donovan, President of Dick’s Drive-Ins and granddaughter of the founder and namesake, Dick Spady. Edmonds was the first new location the beloved local burger restaurant chain opened in 37 years, back in 2011.

The local favorite has locations in Kent, Bellevue, Edmonds and Federal Way, on top of five Seattle locations.