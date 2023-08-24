Trump set to surrender at Fulton County Jail over charges in Georgia election indictment

Former President Donald Trump will head to Atlanta on Thursday to surrender to Georgia authorities on charges that he schemed to overturn the 2020 election in the state.

Trump's arrest at the Fulton County Jail is expected to yield a historic first: a mug shot of a former American president.

Wednesday, Trump responded to the indictment on his social media platform Truth Social, saying in all caps, "Nobody has ever fought for election integrity like President Donald J. Trump, for doing, so I will proudly be arrested."

Trump is expected to arrive and turn himself in at the jail Thursday night and may be in and out of the city in about 90 minutes.

Former US president and 2024 Republican Presidential hopeful Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Republican Party of Iowas 2023 Lincoln Dinner at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa, on July 28, 2023. (Photo by Sergio FLORES / AFP) (Photo by Expand

The Fulton County prosecution is the fourth criminal case against Trump since March when he became the first former president in U.S. history to be indicted. Since then, he’s faced federal charges in Florida and Washington and was indicted this month in Atlanta with 18 others — including his ex-chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani — under a racketeering statute normally associated with gang members and organized crime.

SECURITY EXPECTED TO BE TIGHT AT FULTON COUNTY JAIL AS FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP SURRENDERS

Earlier this week Trump announced his intention to turn himself Thursday in via Truth Social.

"Can you believe it? I'll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED by a Radical Left District Attorney, Fani Willis, who is overseeing one of the greatest Murder and Violent Crime DISASTERS in American History," the former president posted. "In my case, the trip to Atlanta is not for ‘Murder,' but for making a PERFECT PHONE CALL!'"

The ‘perfect phone call’ he mentions refers to a recorded phone conversation between Trump and Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which the former president asked Raffensperger to help "find" the votes needed to overturn his narrow loss to Democrat Joe Biden. The call took place in January 2021.

TRUMP REPLACES GEORGIA LAWYER WITH ATTORNEY WHO REPRESENTED GUNNA: REPORTS

What might Trump's booking look like?

When defendants arrive at the building, they typically pass through a security checkpoint before checking in for formal booking in the lobby.

They are taken into a large, open room that has stations for fingerprinting, mugshots, and medical evaluations, said attorney Michael Harper, who toured the jail several years ago and has filed several lawsuits over inmate deaths that occurred there.

The room typically has numerous defendants in for booking at any given time, along with jail staff and guards. Given Trump’s security needs, that may be unlikely this time.

"It’s a huge, busy area," Harper said.

The jail takes in people 24 hours a day and holds defendants facing a range of charges, from misdemeanors to violent crimes.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Supporters are gathering in Atlanta to support former President Donald Trump

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat said earlier this month that Trump will be treated like other defendants.

But the former president, who still has 24-hour Secret Service protection, may receive some accommodations for security reasons. In his past appearances in a New York state court and federal courts in Miami and Washington, Trump was not handcuffed while in custody. He also was not required to pose for a mugshot, with officials instead using existing photographs of the former president.

His booking in Atlanta could be different in that respect.

"Unless someone tells me differently, we are following our normal practices and so it doesn’t matter your status, we’ll have a mugshot ready for you," Labat said at a news conference in August.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the facility warned the media there would be a hard lockdown on the area surrounding the facility that day as some groups plan to rally in the area to show the former president their support.

What charges does Trump face in Georgia?

Trump faces 13 charges, including one for racketeering, a charge that was originally created to indict mobsters. The bond on that RICO charge was set at $80,000.

JUDGE SETS BOND FOR TRUMP ALLIES IN GEORGIA ELECTION INTERFERENCE CASE

His other charges include three counts of criminal solicitation, six counts of criminal conspiracy, two counts of false statements and one count of filing false documents. The bond on those charges was set at $10,000 apiece.

He and 18 other associates were indicted in Georgia last week as part of a sweeping case alleging they all schemed to illegally overturn his 2020 election loss and stop the peaceful transition of power to President Joe Biden.

The indictment, brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, follows an investigation that lasted more than two years and marks the fourth criminal case brought against the former president.

So far, nine of the 19 defendants have turned themselves in at the jail and have been released on bond. Those include lawyers Sydney Powell and Jenna Ellis, former New York Mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, and former Georgia GOP chair David Shafer.

Willis has given all the defendants until Friday afternoon to surrender at the main Fulton County jail.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, CO-DEFENDANTS IN FULTON COUNTY

Problems with the Fulton County Jail

Fulton County Jail, which opened in 1989, held more than 3,200 people earlier this year — well above its capacity of roughly 2,700.

Devin Franklin, a public defender in Fulton County for 12 years, said his clients regularly accused guards of opening cell doors to facilitate attacks.

"They would call it ‘popping the doors,’" he said.

Franklin recalled trying to move a 17-year-old who said he was forced to fight other people at the jail for food.

GEORGIA JAIL WHERE TRUMP WILL BE BOOKED HAS LONG BEEN PLAGUED WITH VIOLENCE

Stabbings are frequent and medical care is poor, attorneys say. Three people have died at the facility over the last month after being found unresponsive in their cells — two of them in a medical unit.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced earlier this year that it opened a civil rights investigation into conditions at the jail, with officials citing violence, filthy conditions and the death last year of Lashawn Thompson, whose body was found covered in insects.

Labat has called on the county to fund a new jail. Franklin said too many low-level offenders are being held for too long because they can’t pay their bail and the district attorney’s office is not seeking grand jury indictments fast enough.

"They have so many people in custody that don’t need to be in custody, especially when you know you can’t keep them safe," Franklin said.

What has Trump said about the jail?

In a fundraising email sent Tuesday, Trump said the jail has been described as a "humanitarian crisis" and "a violent jail." He said guards have collected shanks made from the jail’s crumbling walls.

The sheriff’s office said in March that authorities conducting a "shakedown" found more than 200 homemade knives.

"Inmates are literally crafting shanks from the crumbling walls of the dilapidated facility," Labat said in a statement at the time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.