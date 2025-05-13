Driver suspected of DUI arrested after crash injures construction worker in Spanaway, WA

The Brief A construction worker was injured after a crash on State Route 7 in Spanaway on Tuesday. A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.



A driver suspected of being under the influence was arrested Tuesday morning after a crash injured a construction zone worker in Spanaway.

What we know:

The crash happened on State Route 7 at 188th Street South.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper John Datillo, a car traveling southbound struck a traffic control trailer and a dump truck with a trailer. The impact pushed the traffic control trailer forward, hitting a worker at the site.

(Washington State Patrol)

The worker was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Following the crash, the car caught fire, and Good Samaritans pulled the driver from the vehicle. The driver was also taken to a hospital and later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Patrol.

