DXMON shakes up K-pop with debut album 'HYPERSPACE' and unique style

DXMON, pronounced "dai-mon," is a brand-new K-pop group making waves in the industry for not just their debut album, but also their unique hairstyles.

They are the first group to debut under SSQ Entertainment, formerly known as NV Entertainment.

(SSQ Entertainment)

The six-member group made their official debut on Jan. 17 with their first album, "HYPERSPACE".

"The title of our debut album, ‘HYPERSPACE’, refers to a space that transcends ordinary limits and it marks the beginning of DXMON," explains member TK.

The album itself features six tracks, including two instrumental versions of "SPARK" and "Burn Up."

"Burn Up" was released on Jan. 1 as a pre-release single.

The release got a lot of people talking about the group.

Even if you haven’t heard the song, the hairstyles of members JO, with red liberty spikes, and HEE, with bright blue hair, immediately draw your attention.

Being that they are the very first group from their company, the attention drew people to tune in, racking up over a million views on the video since its release.

The powerful track "Burn Up" set the stage for their debut, showing fans their high-performance skills, vocals, and rap.

"We were told that an energetic and powerful concept would suit us better, and we agreed to it, so we went for a powerful concept, aiming to embody the spirit of rookie artists," says group leader MINJAE.

Two weeks later, they made their official debut with "SPARK".

While "Burn Up" went the route of showing people just how powerful they can be, "SPARK'' showed that they can go more of the ‘pop’ route as well, while also showing their rap and dance skills.

Speaking on the decision between choosing "SPARK" or "Burn Up" as the lead title track, MINJAE says, "Ultimately, we agreed to begin by showcasing the group's energetic and powerful side, so we chose "Burn Up" as the pre-release."

The fast-paced music video for "SPARK" continues to show the energy of the group while also showing CGI visuals of black holes, hinting to the title of the album, "HYPERSPACE".

(SSQ Entertainment)

Looking back at what they were interested in debuting with during their trainee days, JO looked up to one popular boy group who are inspirations for a lot of idols.

"After seeing ATEEZ perform ‘Pirate King,’ I wanted to explore a similar concept where I was a captain of the ship. We debuted with hip-hop music, so it would be fantastic to explore a concept like that in our future projects, perhaps after this album," he says.

Their debut album showcases different styles and genres, giving new fans the ability to hear what the group is capable of for future releases.

"After listening to all the songs, I noticed that each had its distinct colors. They are all exceptional pieces of music. I was certain that it was a high-quality album, and I was incredibly pleased and happy with the outcome. I couldn't believe that it was our album, and I was simply overwhelmed by it," says REX.

The group is overjoyed to have made their debut, and even though they are still promoting their debut album, they’re excited to show fans what they are capable of in the future.

"From this album, we showcased a diverse range of aspects of DXMON: powerful, calm, as well as refreshing and sweet, and we have proved that we can excel in various ways. We hope that our fans anticipate something even more impactful, so they can distinctly remember the unique color of DXMON," concludes MINJAE.