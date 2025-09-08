The Brief Edmonds residents met with police to discuss recent high-profile incidents, including assaults and a police impersonation case. Concerns were also raised about reckless driving and traffic issues in specific local areas. Police shared crime statistics, revealing 44 aggravated assaults, 88 burglaries, and one murder in 2025.



After the busy weekend for police in Edmonds, people who live there gathered outside a local community center to get answers from Edmonds Police.

The meeting was already scheduled at a park in Edmonds as part of a series, but with a couple of high profile cases recently, people had some questions.

What they're saying:

"My husband and I both own the Salish Sea Brewing Company here in town," said Erika Barnett, resident and business owner in Edmonds.

Erika Barnett was one of a dozen residents and business owners talking to police at Monday's safety meeting to find out what's been happening in Edmonds, especially following a busy weekend for law enforcement.

In addition to an attack on two massage therapists at their work Sunday, officers described responding to multiple incidents, including a man accused of threatening people with a knife and a DUI call.

"They did have a lot of situations going on. They had an assault. It sounds like there were issues downtown," said Sue Vermeulen, another Edmonds resident.

Barnett was also interested in learning more about the man who was arrested in Bremerton and accused of impersonating an officer from Edmonds PD by using a fake badge.

"I just was curious to find out the department’s thoughts on that, if that was something that had gone missing," Barnett said.

Edmonds Police Commander Josh McClure told FOX 13 at the meeting that Edmonds Police had no reports of a lost badge and there were no incidents in which people have reported a police impostor using that equipment in Edmonds.

Barnett also wanted to know what to do if someone approaches who appears to be an impostor.

"Just what their thoughts are, to ensure citizens know they are legitimate officers if they are ever to be stopped, because I have a young daughter and I want to keep her safe," Barnett said.

Several residents like Sue Vermuelen also talked to police about reckless driving and traffic issues at locations like 76th Ave West and other local streets.

"We have ongoing concerns with speeding, reckless driving and multiple accidents in a certain location," said Vermeulen.

By the numbers:

Edmonds police shared recent crime statistics, showing 44 aggravated assaults, 88 burglaries and 190 vandalism incidents, and one murder in 2025.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Edmonds Police Department and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting and interviews.

