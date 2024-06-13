VIDEO: Dashcam footage released of Oregon AMBER Alert pursuit

Oregon State Police released bodycam and dashcam video of their pursuit of Elias Huizar, a Washington ex-cop who in April killed his girlfriend and ex-wife, then kidnapped his own son.

The video is from April 23, when officers recognized Huizar's car that was reported in an AMBER Alert posted the day before. They attempted a traffic stop, but Huizar sped away. Within minutes, several patrol cars joined the pursuit, and video shows an officer strike Huizar's car with a PIT maneuver.

Huizar, who had his 1-year-old son in the car, slows to a stop and starts firing at officers, who fire back.

"He's firing! He's firing!" an officer can be heard screaming, before returning fire. Huizar then regains control of the vehicle and continues to drive away.

Roughly 20 miles south, traffic starts to slow, and Huizar is seen speeding along the shoulder of the highway. He then crashes into a semi-truck and comes to a stop in the median.

Several police officers arrive and attempt to make contact with Huizar, but just before 3:00 p.m., they confirm that Huizar fatally shot himself. Officers were able to rescue his 1-year-old son, who was later reunited with family members.

The Linn County District Attorney issued a determination on June 6 that Oregon State Police's use of force was justified, given the "imminent and immediate threat to life" of Huizar's eluding of police.

