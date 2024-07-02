Grandparents race takes over Auburn's Emerald Downs

Dozens of grandparents showed up for the second annual Grandparents Race at Auburn's Emerald Downs over the weekend.

For the first time, this year's race was split into two divisions – one for both the grandmas and the grandpas.

Organizers said more than 50 runners participated in Sunday's race.

Ernie Hutchison of Snohomish won the Grandpa Race, which was his first time at the racetrack.

"I might have pulled both my hamstrings," he said. "I don’t think I could of made it another 50 yards."

In the Grandma Race, Alka Klinge of Sammamish won it for her division while running barefoot. It was also her first time at Emerald Downs.

2024 Emerald Downs Grandparents Race (Emerald Downs)

"I came to the track in a dress and heels and had to go back to the car to change," she said.

Klinge's husband also had intentions of racing, but didn’t make the course in the Grandpa Race.

"I saw a squirrel on the track and didn’t want to step on it, he said with a laugh. "I just totally fumbled. I went down bigtime," he said.

2024 Emerald Downs Grandparents Race (Emerald Downs)

Emerald Downs said five tumbled and nobody was hurt during the races.

"We loved seeing the smiles and laughs and determination. We had some younger Grandparents and some older ones. Some tried to win, others enjoyed the journey down the stretch," the racetrack said in a Facebook post.

