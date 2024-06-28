The Muckleshoot Casino Resort in Auburn recently sold a winning ticket for the $1.3 million Lotto jackpot, and the big winner has yet to claim their prize.

Washington's Lottery announced Friday that the popular gaming destination sold the winning ticket on June 22. And because the ticket was bought at Muckleshoot, the casino received a $13,000 retailer selling bonus.

"When we learned that we had sold the winning ticket and were receiving a bonus, we were absolutely thrilled. We’re already planning on how we’re going to celebrate as a team," said Robert Dearstine, Executive Director of Marketing at Muckleshoot Casino Resort. "We’re even more excited for the lucky player who will be taking home this sizeable win. It’s such a special moment that can change someone’s life for the better."

This is the third time this month that Muckleshoot has paid out a large Lotto prize, with the previous two being second-tier prizes of $1,000 that were paid out on June 3 and June 7.

While the drawing was only held a few days ago, Washington's Lottery is encouraging players to check their tickets as soon as possible.

Players with winning tickets must come in to one of the regional offices of Washington’s Lottery before 5 p.m. on December 19, 2024, in order to claim their prizes.

Lotto is a Washington state lottery game that costs $1 for two plays. Players pick two sets of six numbers between one and 49. The winning numbers for the June 22, 2024, drawing were 11-18-26-33-38-46.

