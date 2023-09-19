Employee slashes coworker in the face with box cutter at Tukwila Amazon warehouse

Police are searching for a suspect who, on Tuesday morning, slashed a co-worker in the face with a box knife at an Amazon warehouse in Tukwila.

Just before 7 a.m., Tukwila Police officers responded to reports of a fight breaking out between two employees at the DWA2 Amazon warehouse along S 102nd St.

Authorities say the incident started as a dispute, then escalated into a physical fight. One employee produced a box cutter knife, and cut the other person they were fighting across the face.

Police say the suspect ran away, and has not been located.

The victim’s injuries are considered non-life threatening. They were treated at the scene by fire department crews.

This is a developing story.