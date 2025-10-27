Everett, WA playground burns, just 1 year after opening

Firefighters battled flames at an Everett playground on Monday morning. No injuries have been reported as authorities continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

Timeline:

At around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 27, Everett Fire received calls of billowing black smoke coming up from Wiggums Hollow Park on 10th Street.

Once there, firefighters found the playground equipment engulfed in flames, including the main play structure. Callers reported seeing the smoke from several blocks in different directions.

Everett playground burns (Source: Everett Fire Department)

The crew was able to put out the fire quick enough to save some of the nearby play areas of the playground.

What they're saying:

Mayor Cassie Franklin issued a statement in response to the newly-built playground burning.

"It's heartbreaking to see that the beautiful new playground at Wiggums Hollow Park was seriously damaged by a fire this morning. I’m so grateful to our Everett Fire Department for their quick response, which prevented it from being any worse.

This playground was designed with input from our Delta Neighborhood and community members - and it’s been such a joyful place for families since it opened in the summer of 2024."

Everett playground burns (Source: Everett Fire Department)

What's next:

The play area will remain closed until further notice. To find another playground near you, please visit everettwa.gov/parks.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Everett Fire Marshal's Office at 425-257-8120 or fmo@everettwa.gov, or the Everett Police tip line at 425-257-8450 or tips@everettwa.gov.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Pierce County Sheriff talks about controversial social media posts

Waymo robotaxis spotted in Seattle, Bellevue ahead of service launch

Seattle residents call for pause on Capitol Hill crisis care center

DOJ requests Washington's voter registration database

FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket lottery underway: What you need to know

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.