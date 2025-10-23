Everett Police patrols ballot boxes to maintain election integrity

The Brief With the November 4 General Election approaching, Washington state voters have received their ballots. Snohomish County is ensuring election integrity and safety, with law enforcement patrolling ballot boxes and educating voters, especially after recent arson incidents in Vancouver and Portland. Authorities are monitoring for voter interference and campaign sign violations, ready to enforce laws to maintain a secure election process.



The November 4 General Election is less than two weeks away. Voters in Washington state have received their ballots in the mail, with some communities set to decide on several local measures.

"Our local elections have a big impact on what we see just in our community. The people that we are going to be electing this year are going to be making decisions about what our priorities are in our school districts and our fire districts, at our city and town halls, what projects get prioritized," said Garth Fell, Snohomish County Auditor.

While voters are casting their ballots, election offices and law enforcement are making sure they are safely exercising their rights. There is a greater focus on upholding election integrity after what happened in Vancouver, Washington and near Portland, Oregon during the 2024 presidential election. Hundreds of ballots were destroyed when arsonists set fire to two ballot drop boxes last October.

What they're saying:

"After those events, we certainly redoubled our efforts to make sure that we have appropriate security measures at all drop boxes, and we’re picking up ballots in a timely manner," said Fell.

The auditor confirmed there have been no reports of voter interference in Snohomish County during this election, or in previous years. Still, the Snohomish County Auditor’s Office is working closely with local law enforcement to prioritize voter safety and election integrity.

"We want to make sure that we’re vigilant and aware and prepared for potentials," said Fell. "Historically, we’ve seen Snohomish County voters and residents really embrace the opportunity to vote as a right and a privilege and to handle that responsibly."

Local perspective:

The Everett Police Department is one of several law enforcement agencies that partner with the auditor’s office during election season. The police department is using social media to remind voters about election laws and expectations.

"We’re doing it proactively. We want our community members to know in advance what the rules are, essentially. And in doing so, we are able to provide them with the knowledge in advance of the election," said Deputy Chief Robert Goetz.

In one of the police department’s social media posts, it said reports of ballot tampering and voter intimidation will be investigated, adding that charges could be filed if necessary. Goetz said officers are also patrolling ballot boxes throughout Everett.

"The sight of a uniform, patrol car driving by as often as we can, is really going to be important during the election season," said Goetz.

In one of the social media posts, the department wrote it will not tolerate the removal or defacing of campaign signs, which Goetz said is not only wrong, but a crime.

"What we have challenges with is when folks are doing things that are malicious. That’s when we get involved," said Goetz. "People are frustrated about where all these signs are placed. But what they don’t realize is they don’t have the legal right to remove signs."

Goetz said the police department often receives questions about whether a campaign sign placement is legal. The deputy chief advised people not to move the sign, but rather contact their law enforcement’s non-emergency line, city clerk's office, or election office for answers.

Goetz continued, stating, "Where we have probable cause, and we see that it’s appropriate to do so, we will enforce the law. And that may require handing somebody a misdemeanor citation for defacing a sign."

What's next:

There are 35 ballot drop boxes total throughout Snohomish County. At least in Everett, the police department is working so that every vote is protected and counted.

Anyone who suspects ballot tampering, voter intimidation, or campaign sign violations is encouraged to report it immediately to their local law enforcement and election office.

In Washington state, ballots can also be dropped off in a United States Postal Service mailbox.

"Election time is always an exciting time of the year for a lot of folks, and for all the right reasons. It gives us an opportunity to be heard, to cast our ballots, to let our communities know what exactly we want to see in the future," said Goetz. "Our entire effort is to make sure that we have a safe election and election process for all those involved, both the candidates and our community members."

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Black Lives Matter mural vandalized in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood

Nearly 1,000 Starbucks workers in Seattle, Kent to be laid off

First WA snow of the season to hit this week. Here's where

Teen found hiding in closet after 2 people found dead in Pierce County home

Suspected DUI driver crashes into Pierce County deputy, arrested

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.