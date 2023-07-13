Extended closure of SR 18 after crash involving multiple cars and semis

article

Both directions of SR 18 were blocked in both directions Thursday morning after a crash involving multiple cars and two semi trucks at Tiger Mountain.

EB SR 18 was blocked at Issaquah Hobart Rd. and WB was blocked at I-90.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said to expect an hour-long closure. The crash happened around

Images from the scene showed the extent of the damage and debris on the road.

Eastside Fire & Rescue said no significant injuries were reported. One person was sent to the hospital.

Transportation officials said to expect long delays and avoid the area of possible.

Check our live traffic map here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.