15-year-old killed in Federal Way hit-and-run, driver sought

The Brief Detectives are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run that fatally injured a 15-year-old boy near Federal Way in May. Investigators believe the suspect vehicle is a dark-colored sedan that may have damage to its front right wheel well. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and charges in the case.



King County Sheriff's Detectives in the Major Accident Response and Reconstruction Unit are asking for the public's help to identify the hit-and-run driver who killed a 15-year-old boy near Federal Way.

The backstory:

On May 14, just before 10 p.m., King County Sheriff's deputies responded to a hit-and-run at South 320th Street and Military Road South in unincorporated King County. The 15-year-old victim had gotten off a Metro bus and was crossing 320th in an area with no crosswalks when he was hit.

Nearby cameras captured footage of what appears to be a dark-colored 4-door sedan.

Suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run in Federal Way on May 14.

The car could have damage on the front right wheel well. The car was last seen going southbound on Military Road South.

The King County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 15-year-old Abdimalik Saeed Abdullahi. His family says he fought for a week in the hospital to live but died from multiple blunt force injuries.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Abdimalik Saeed Abdullahi

What you can do:

If you were driving in the area and your vehicle has cameras, please check the video to see if you have a better look at the suspect's car.

If you know who was driving the car or where to find it, Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a $1,000 reward and Abdimalik's family is adding $4,000, bringing the total reward to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and a charge filed in the case.

You can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or text a tip through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone or at P3Tips.com.

What they're saying:

The victim's family says their hearts are shattered. They shared this statement with FOX 13 News:

"Abdimalik was the light of our family. He had a larger than life personality and a gift for making people laugh. No matter where he was, he brought energy, humor, and joy to those around him. He was the comedian of our family, always telling jokes, making people smile, and turning ordinary moments into memories we still talk about today.

"He was also someone who took great pride in himself and his future. He loved working out, staying active, taking care of his appearance, and constantly striving to better himself. He had goals, dreams, and so much life ahead of him. He was disciplined, motivated, and excited about what the future held.

"What stands out most is the love he had for his family and the love we all had for him. He had a big heart and a special ability to connect with people. Whether you knew him for years or only met him once, he left a lasting impression. People naturally gravitated toward him because of his warmth, kindness, and sense of humor.

"Losing Abdimalik in a fatal hit and run has been devastating for our family. We are grieving not only the person he was, but also the future that was taken from him. Every day, we think about the milestones he should still be here to experience. Even through our grief, we find ourselves sharing stories about him that make us laugh because that is the kind of impact he had on everyone around him.

"We are sharing Abdimalik’s story because he deserves justice. Our family is asking anyone who may have information about what happened on the night of May 14, 2026, to come forward. We hope that someone, somewhere, has the piece of information that can help provide answers and accountability. We want Abdimalik to be remembered not for how he died, but for the vibrant, funny, loving young man he was and the joy he brought to so many lives."

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