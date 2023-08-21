Ferry out of service with damage after running aground near San Juan Islands

article

The Chelan ferry servicing the San Juan Island interisland route is out of service after it apparently hit the shoreline during its route on Sunday night.

There were only four people on board when the ferry ran aground and no one was injured.

After an inspection, divers found hull damage, which requires dry docking for repairs.

Washington State Ferries is working with the Coast Guard to determine what happened.

They are also working with the Coast Guard to get another ferry to service the San Juan Islands interisland route, which remains out of service.

See the most up-to-date information here.