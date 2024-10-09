Mayor Bruce Harrell, alongside Fire Chief Harold Scoggins and Seattle Fire Fighters Union Local 27 President Kenny Stuart, announced Wednesday that the Seattle Fire Department has officially opened its application window for entry-level firefighter/EMT positions.

Featured article

The SFD opens its application window once every two years for just under two months, which is the only window of time for prospective candidates to apply to be in the hiring process. This year, candidates have until Nov. 29 to apply.

The SFD anticipates hiring up to 80 new firefighter/EMTs over the next year, with plans to bolster its ranks to meet public safety needs.

Mayor Harrell encouraged anyone interested in public service to apply, noting the critical role firefighters play in responding to emergencies throughout Seattle.

"When people call 9-1-1 in Seattle for a fire or medical emergency, they know that our dedicated and skilled firefighters and paramedics are ready to respond and help. For everyone who has ever wanted to do more, to help more, to be more, we want you to join our team," said Mayor Harrell. "Joining the fire department is an incredibly rewarding career and I encourage everyone to apply."

Scoggins highlighted the department's core values, stating, "It’s our mission to respond immediately when any member of our community needs help with professional, effective and compassionate service. If you share our values, like to work hard, enjoy being part of a team and, most importantly, have a heart for service … we want you to apply."

Applicants must be 18 years old, have a high school diploma or GED, a valid driver’s license and the ability to communicate in English. Candidates do not need EMT certification to apply, but it will be required before being hired.

Entry-level firefighter/EMTs receive competitive benefits, including a starting salary of $94,848 and access to state retirement plans. Successful applicants undergo a 16-week recruit school, followed by a nine-month probation period, to prepare for the demanding but rewarding career.

Once the application window closes, the City’s Fire Exams Unit will publish a candidate register that lasts for two years. This year, the department anticipates hiring four recruit classes from this register in Aug. 2025, Feb. 2026, Aug. 2026 and Feb. 2027, for a total of up to 160 firefighter/EMT positions.

"Being a firefighter is a noble and rewarding profession that is highly skilled, team-oriented, time critical and physically demanding. This career requires a significant commitment to serve others at all costs. Exceptional, hard-working, brave men and women wanted," said Seattle Fire Fighters Union Local 27 President Kenny Stuart.

For more information, visit the SFD’s website. To apply, visit seattlefireJobs.com.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13

Here's how much it will cost to go skiing, snowboarding in WA this year

Seattle seeks to revoke release for 'Belltown Hellcat' as violations mount

Boeing talks fail with no end in sight for striking WA workers

Scientists deploy monitors at WA volcano amid unusual earthquake activity

WA woman surrounded by over 100 hungry raccoons, calls deputies for rescue

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.