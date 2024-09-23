Seattle Fire rescues two people at downtown piers Monday

There were two separate water rescues down at the Seattle piers Monday night.

Seattle Fire and Rescue Team

Seattle Fire reported the first rescue at Pier 66 6:41 p.m. and the second one just over an hour later at 7:56 p.m. at Pier 52.

Rescue teams arrived to the first scene at the 2200 block of Alaskan Way downtown where a person was reported "in distress" underwater.

The fire agency says their rescue swimmers went into the water around Pier 66 and pulled the person to shore.

The second rescue was reported at the 800 block of Alaskan Way. This person was reported to be "in crisis" under Pier 52, according to Seattle Fire.

Both patients were transported to area hospitals for further medical care in stable condition.

