Firefighters save dozens from midnight apartment fire in Mountlake Terrace, WA

A late night fire north of Seattle caused a large response from area firefighters as they worked to rescue people and pets from the apartment building. In total, 24 adults, one child and 15 pets have been displaced by the fire.

Timeline:

Just after midnight heading into Sunday morning, South County firefighters were dispatched to a three-story apartment building in Mountlake Terrace on 236th Street SW.

Two people were reportedly spotted asking for help from a third floor window. Firefighters were able to get a ladder up to them and a dog to rescue them. Meanwhile, additional firefighters were called in to assist with the growing fire.

The 2-alarm fire caused residents from 12 apartments to be evacuated. Firefighting personnel spent more than two hours putting the fire out and addressing hot spots on the structure to prevent ignition.

Mountlake Terrace apartment building fire (Via South County Fire)

A man and woman, both in their 20s were transported to Swedish hospital in Edmonds and discharged. The dog did not require medical attention, according to South County Fire.

One firefighter was treated at the scene for a minor injury related to the firefight. The American Red Cross is working with the impacted families, couples and pets to help during their transition to new homes.

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