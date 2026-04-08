Seattle's Northbound SR 99 First Avenue bridge stuck in open position
SEATTLE - Commuters driving in Seattle should expect delays after the northbound State Route 99 First Avenue Bridge was stuck in the open position on Wednesday morning.
What they're saying:
The Washington State Department of Transportation said maintenance crews are at the site, but there is no estimated time when the bridge will reopen to traffic.
Drivers are advised to take alternate routes and expect delays in the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Department of Transportation.
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