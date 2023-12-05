FBI investigates 'passenger disturbance' on flight from Orlando that made emergency landing in Jacksonville

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:17 PM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:28 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:04 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:22 AM PST, Snohomish County
Flood Warning
from WED 8:24 AM PST until WED 8:15 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:13 AM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until WED 9:42 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until WED 8:34 PM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:35 PM PST, Lewis County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:24 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until WED 12:33 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until THU 8:18 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:10 AM PST until FRI 9:31 PM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until THU 8:19 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
from WED 4:05 AM PST until WED 6:06 PM PST, Cowlitz County
Beach Hazard Statement
until THU 4:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
Flood Watch
until WED 4:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Flood Advisory
until THU 4:00 AM PST, Pend Oreille County, Stevens County
Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Island County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Thurston County
Flood Advisory
until THU 1:00 AM PST, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
Flood Advisory
until WED 10:00 PM PST, Chelan County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 4:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior

FBI investigates 'passenger disturbance' on flight from Orlando that made emergency landing in Jacksonville

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 8:20PM
Travel
FOX 35 Orlando

Passenger disturbance diverts Orlando flight

A flight from Orlando to Providence, Rhode Island had to make an unplanned landing in Jacksonville due to a "passenger disturbance" on the plane, according to federal investigators.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A flight from Orlando to Providence, Rhode Island, had to make an unplanned landing in Jacksonville due to a "passenger disturbance" on the plane, according to federal investigators.

Breeze Airways Flight 717 departed Orlando International Airport (MCO) at 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday for what was slated to be a nearly three-hour flight to Rhode Island. However, as the plane was over the Georgia coast, it had to divert to Jacksonville.

In a statement from Breeze Airways to FOX 35, the airline said, "An argument escalated between two guests onboard resulting in a perceived security threat."

Local law enforcement safely deplaned all guests and crew, the airline said. Two individuals were detained on Wednesday, according to Jacksonville Aviation Authority Police. 

"Safety is our top priority, and we take threats of any kind very seriously. We are committed to assisting law enforcement with the investigation into this incident," Breeze added. 

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed to FOX 35 News that the Airbus A220 landed safely at Jacksonville International Airport around 6 p.m. after the crew reported the incident. The FAA said it would investigate the matter with assistance from the FBI.

A spokesperson for the FBI told FOX 35 that agents in Jacksonville responded and had been working with partners to ensure the safety of all passengers. Even though the passengers were detained, the FBI said they haven't charged anyone at this time. More information should become available later on Wednesday. 

"There is no indication of any legitimate threat," said FBI Public Affairs Officer Amanda Videll.

Breeze Airways said it provided overnight accommodation for all impacted passengers and will fly them to their original destination. 