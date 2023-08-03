Florida bans AP Psychology course over sexual orientation, gender identity curriculum concerns

The Florida Department of Education has banned AP Psychology courses throughout the state due to sexual orientation and gender identity curriculum concerns, the College Board said in a statement Thursday.

This is one of the stipulations in Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' newest legislation, the Parental Rights in Education bill, which was recently expanded to outlaw this instruction in all elementary, middle and high schools in the state. The course features a framework that asks students to "describe how sex and gender influence socialization and other aspects of development," according to the College Board. This has been a part of the curriculum for 30 years.

"The state’s ban of this content removes choice from parents and students," the College Board said. "Coming just days from the start of school, it derails the college readiness and affordability plans of tens of thousands of Florida students currently registered for AP Psychology, one of the most popular AP classes in the state."

The College Board said back in June that it wouldn't make changes to its AP courses to remove these topics from the curriculum following a plea from the state to "audit and potentially modify" any course content.

"(College Board) will not modify our courses to accommodate restrictions on teaching essential, college-level topics," the College Board said in a statement at the time."Doing so would break the fundamental promise of AP: colleges wouldn’t broadly accept that course for credit and that course wouldn’t prepare students for careers in the discipline."

School districts in Florida can still teach AP Psychology if they wish, but the course must omit any mention of sexual orientation and gender identity in the classroom.

Despite this, the College Board said any modifications to AP Psychology that censor required course content cannot be labeled "AP" or "Advanced Placement,' and the "AP Psychology" moniker cannot be used on school transcripts, according to a press release.

The American Psychological Association also said any course that excludes the topics of gender identity and sexual orientation would violate their guidelines and they should not be considered for college credit.

"We have heard from teachers across Florida who are heartbroken that they are being forced to drop AP and instead teach alternatives that have been deemed legal because the courses exclude these topics," the College Board added.

"It strains credulity to believe that our reviewers would certify for college credit a psychology course that didn’t include gender identity," American Council of Education President Ted Mitchell said in a statement.

Nearly 30,000 students in Florida took AP Psychology in the most recent school year, the College Board said.

"The AP Program will do all we can do to support schools in their plans for responding to this late change," the statement said.

No additional details about how this change will be implemented in the 2023-24 school year have been released as of Thursday.

How Central Florida school districts will adapt to no AP Psychology class

FOX 35 News reached out to several school districts in Florida, who shared their plans for the upcoming school year when it comes to the AP Psychology ban:

Marion County : "I’m sure my district (Marion County) will be like others and wait for guidance and direction from the Florida Department of Education regarding this topic. Given the timing, I have no updated information I can offer right now," a spokesperson said.

Seminole County : "We have been preparing for several possibilities and we believe we have a possible solution. As soon as we have more information, we will share it with our families and staff," according to a spokesperson.

Volusia County: "Volusia County Schools will wait for guidance from the Florida Department of Education regarding any changes to our AP Psychology offerings," a spokesperson said.

American Federation of Teachers President: ‘It’s an unconscionable but far-from-surprising move’

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten issued the following statement about the AP Psychology ban in Florida:

"With every passing day, Florida is going out of its way to limit, rather than expand, the educational opportunities available for its young people. It seems nothing can stop the slippery slope of government censorship and bans, even against a long-running and widely respected AP course that has helped the next generation pursue their dreams. No state government should ever be engaged in the un-American practice of censoring the science that is taught to our students.

"A college-level course on psychology that excises a discussion of gender and sexual orientation would be incomplete, inaccurate and unscientific. As the American Psychological Association has noted, ‘Excluding discussion of this content not only deprives students of an understanding of the breadth of psychological science, it prevents them from understanding human development and identity.’

"Make no mistake—this noxious maneuver disadvantages students as they prepare for college and forces parents to spend thousands of dollars they could have saved if their kids had access to age-appropriate college coursework in high school. It also has a significant impact on colleges and college-bound scholars, as it is currently assumed that this introductory content has already been taught.

"Sadly, it’s all part of the DeSantis playbook of eroding rights, censoring those he disagrees with and undermining access to knowledge. Just this year, countless educators have been forced to remove or cover up their classroom libraries under threat of sanctions and jail, countless students have lost out because the governor ended AP African American studies, and now this assault on AP psychology. It’s an unconscionable but far-from-surprising move from an extremist and increasingly unpopular leader who is fast becoming both a national pariah and a global embarrassment."