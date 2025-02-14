Seattle flower stand robbed at gunpoint just before Valentine's Day

The Brief The Seattle Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a flower stand near Northgate Station, where two bouquets were stolen at gunpoint just before Valentine's Day. The owner of Flower Bar recounted the incident, stating that a passenger in the suspect's car pointed a gun at her when she approached to ask for payment, prompting her to back away in fear. The suspects, described as men in their late teens to early twenties, fled the scene, and the SPD Robbery Unit is seeking information from the public to aid in their investigation.



The Seattle Police Department is investigating after a flower stand near Northgate Station was reportedly robbed at gunpoint Wednesday.

The owner of Flower Bar spoke with FOX 13 Seattle about the incident but asked that we not show her face.

"I had a gun pointed at me," she recalled. "And that was after they took the bouquets."

The two bouquets, which contained roses and other flowers, were stolen just two days before Valentine’s Day.

A flower stand was robbed at gunpoint just ahead of Valentine's Day. (FOX 13 Seattle)

According to police, the 31-year-old woman who owns Flower Bar was visibly upset when they arrived.

The woman reportedly told officers she was staying warm in her car due to the cold weather and was monitoring her flower stand when, at about 6:24 p.m., she spotted a silver car pulling up to look at the arrangements.

She said the driver got out of the car and snatched two bouquets, worth about $60, and gave them to a passenger in the back seat, never paying for the items.

The woman then approached the car and stood near the open door to keep it ajar while asking the suspects if she could help them pay. However, the woman said the driver swore at her, and a passenger in the front seat of the car held a gun in his lap and pointed it at her.

"The moment I saw the gun, I literally backed up because it was pointing right at me," she said. "It was the best thing to do because I didn’t want to get shot for just some flowers."

Terrified, she let go of the car and the driver drove off.

SPD said at least two of the bouquet bandits are reported to be men, in their late teens to early twenties.

The Seattle Police Department Robbery Unit is investigating, and anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department and the owner of Flower Bar.

