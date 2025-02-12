WSDOT camera program to catch speeders near construction work zones

The Brief Washington has seen a spike in construction work zone crashes in recent years, averaging more than 1,300 per year. Traffic officials say the leading factor of these crashes is speeding, sometimes causing injuries or death. WSDOT and WSP will be monitoring these work zones with cameras to catch and ticket speeders.



Washington averages more than 1,300 construction work zone crashes every year, according to Washington State Department of Transportation. WSDOT officials said speeding was a leading cause of construction work zone crashes, sometimes ending in death or critical injuries.

On Wednesday, WSDOT and Washington State Patrol introduced the new Work Zone Speed Camera Program to protect state workers and the traveling public.

"These cameras are for everyone’s safety," said Julie Meredith, Secretary of Transportation. "Too many workers have been killed or injured, and statistics show drivers are not slowing down."

By the numbers:

When the system officially launches at the end of February, the cameras will be mounted on a trailer and will rotate through active work zones across the state.

The cameras will detect speeding cars, take pictures of the license plates, and note the location, time, date, and posted speed limit. The information will go to state patrol to review the images. If investigators believe there is a violation, they will send a ticket to the car’s registered owner.

Meredith explained the first offense is at no cost.

"But after that, each infraction will cost you $248. Every dollar received supports the program’s cost. Funds will be used for safety programs and DUI patrols by Washington State Patrol," said Meredith.

Meredith said this program could not come at a more critical time for Washington road safety, as collisions and injuries are rising.

Why you should care:

"In the first 10 months of 2024 where we have statistics, we have 42 work zone crashes that killed or seriously injured people. And that’s more than we had in all of 2023," said Meredith.

Signs will be put in place approaching the work zone to alert drivers to slow down.

The camera system is by Elovate, a company that specializes in automated traffic enforcement solutions. Company representatives said the camera system is a worthy investment in increasing safety. The rep said, "Everywhere we have put these systems, we’ve had a reduction in speeders."

What's next:

One camera will be in operation at the end of the month. WSDOT will add two more cameras in the spring and will expand to six over the summer. Officials said the goal is to have 15 cameras in operation by 2027, rotating in different work zones where speed is an ongoing problem.

The Source: Information comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle reporter Franque Thompson.

