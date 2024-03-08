The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said three of its workers are home recovering after a car crashed through their work zone on I-5 in Federal Way. The crew was repairing guardrails in south King County when the incident happened on Thursday. The workers were transported to a hospital for treatment and released.

Officials said the wreck sheds light on the constant dangers crews face fixing roads in the state. WSDOT’s latest numbers from 2022 show there were 836 work zone collisions; six of them were deadly.

"These crashes happen too often and most of them are completely avoidable and a lot of that plays into part driver behavior," said Aisha Dayal, WSDOT spokesperson.

Some driving behavior has caused extreme dangers for the people fixing the roads in Washington. In January, a driver suspected of DUI barreled through a work zone on I-5 in Vancouver, hospitalizing six people just trying to do their job.

Related article

"Everyone down here is worried. We constantly have our head on a swivel," said Mark Keire, with WSDOT maintenance in the Southwest Region.

"These aren’t just people that are out on the road. They’re our colleagues, our friends. They’re people in your communities, your neighbors, your little league coaches, people that you have interactions with. It’s not just a nameless face," said Dayal.

WSDOT said crews set up traffic control plans at every construction site with signs, cones, trucks, and lights — all put in place for workers and drivers to share the road safely.

"We can set up all the traffic control we can, but we need the drivers to also help participate and that includes things like slowing down, and moving over when you see a work zone, being alert, keeping your eyes on the road, not being distracted, not being impaired," said Dayal.

In January, a driver was cited for DUI after crashing into the back of a snowplow clearing roads in Ellensburg. Officials with WSDOT are urging drivers to give their crews room to work, pay attention to the road, and slow down. These are driving behaviors WSDOT hopes more people adopt soon because the summer of stop-and-go traffic is on the way as more work zones pop up.

"As we gear up for the summer season, there’s going to be a lot of construction happening on the roadways," said Dayal. "So, we’re also telling drivers to plan ahead, leave extra time to get to your destination. Because if you don’t have time, you’re rushing and driving aggressively."

The 2024 National Work Zone Awareness Week will be recognized April 15-19. WSDOT will use the week as an opportunity to promote safety and awareness.