Forest Service seeks help identifying cause of Bedrock Fire in Oregon

Fire investigators with the U.S Department of Agricultural Forest Service are seeking help identifying the Bedrock Fire in Oregon.

The fire was reported on July 22 and is located in the Willamette National Forest’s Middle Fork Ranger District just east of Springfield, Oregon.

Photo of Bedrock Fire on Monday, July 24, 2023. (U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service)

Since the fire first started near the Bedrock Campground, over 155 first responders have contributed to slowing down and taming the flames which have now burned upward of 6,100 acres of land.