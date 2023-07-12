Former U.S. attorney Nick Brown to run for Washington Attorney General

Former U.S. Attorney Nick Brown announced Wednesday his campaign to run for Washington Attorney General.

Last month he stepped down from his position as United States Attorney for the Western District of Washington.

"Keeping Washington families safe has been my life’s work," said Brown. "As U.S. Attorney, I successfully prosecuted violent crime, drug cartels, and people who preyed on children. As general counsel for Governor Inslee, I stood up to Donald Trump to help stop the Muslim ban. In the Army JAG Corps, I fought to defend our soldiers and our freedom. As Attorney General, I’ll keep fighting for the people and families of Washington every day."

The Democrat previously worked as general counsel to Gov. Jay Inslee, as a litigation partner at a prominent Seattle law firm and — in a less common qualification for the job — as a contestant on the second season of the reality show "Survivor," which aired in 2001.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who gained a national profile by challenging the travel ban and other policies of former President Donald Trump, kicked off an exploratory campaign for governor in May after Inslee said he wouldn't seek a fourth term.

Nicholas Brown (United States Attorney's Office).

"What’s really important for this job is to be able to hit the ground running the very first day," Brown said. "When I was a U.S. attorney, we had 150 employees and a $15 million budget — and I’ve been in charge and led there and led in the governor’s office and led in my time in the Army."

Brown will face state Sen. Manka Dhingra, a longtime prosecutor herself and a Redmond Democrat who serves as deputy majority leader, is the only other candidate so far. She has been a senior deputy prosecutor in King County for the past 20 years and helped train police in crisis intervention.

Dhingra and Brown each said they hope to build on Ferguson's legacy and would work to crack down on gun violence, protect abortion access and stand up to corporations who take advantage of consumers.

"Under Bob Ferguson’s leadership, more and more people have realized the potential of this office and how it can positively impact people’s lives," Dhingra said. "It’s important to have the next attorney general who is a fighter, who will stand up for people’s rights and ensure that we are protecting people and taking care of people."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.