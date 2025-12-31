Foggy weather in Seattle for New Year's Eve

The Brief After a sunny afternoon, fog could develop tonight — just in time for the various fireworks shows. Light showers stage a comeback late New Year's Day. Other concerns this week include moderate air quality issues today and coastal floods this weekend.



Much of Puget Sound woke up to dense fog. Frigid temperatures gave way to freezing fog and the potential for black ice. After a sunny afternoon, fog could develop tonight — just in time for the various fireworks shows.

Light showers stage a comeback late New Year's Day. Other concerns this week include moderate air quality issues today and coastal floods this weekend.

New Year's Eve started foggy for many communities in Puget Sound, especially south of Everett (with a few exceptions to the north).

In these backyards where temperatures were at or below freezing, black ice was a real worry — especially on bridges and overpasses. In some areas, the fog could linger as late as noon or shortly thereafter. A Dense Fog Advisory, issued by the National Weather Service, will expire at 10 a.m.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

By the numbers:

Once the fog lifts, we'll enjoy stunning, chilly sunshine. Highs will only reach the mid 40s. If you're going out on the town tonight (hope it's super fun and safe!), make sure to bundle up — it will be cold. Fog could develop just in time for the fireworks.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

With this stagnant weather pattern, the air is stagnant. Wednesday morning, some areas experienced moderate air quality. Puget Sound Clean Air Agency says levels could drop to "unhealthy for sensitive groups" in localized areas.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

It'll rain at most of the passes on Friday and Saturday. Sunday morning could be breezy or locally windy. We could see minor coastal flooding in Puget Sound at times this weekend. Even moderate flooding is a possibility on the outer coast. Stay tuned for updates!

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Minor mountain snow is a possibility between late Sunday and Tuesday. During this time, there will be light, isolated rain showers in the lowlands.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Thankfully, we're not forecasting any river flooding for at least the next seven days.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

