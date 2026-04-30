'I'm shocked': Foss High School students react to stabbing in Tacoma, WA

The Brief Six people were injured in a stabbing at Foss High School in Tacoma Thursday afternoon. Police have arrested a student and evacuated students from the school after it was placed on lockdown. Four students were hospitalized in critical condition, and the suspect and a security guard suffered minor injuries.



At least six people were injured in a stabbing incident at Foss High School in Tacoma on Thursday afternoon, as students at the scene described what they saw and heard.

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The backstory:

Officers responded to a call at 1:35 p.m. of a possible stabbing stemming from a fight, and found four students and a security guard injured. Police quickly located and detained the stabbing suspect, who was a student at the school.

The Tacoma Fire Department said six patients were transported to nearby hospitals. Four students were in critical condition, and the security guard and stabbing suspect have non-life-threatening injuries. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Foss High School students describe stabbing incident

What they're saying:

FOX 13 Seattle reporter Dan Griffin was at the scene speaking with witnesses.

"So basically, this one guy, he took somebody’s vape pen, and they didn’t like that, so they were going to jump him — or they did I think. And he had a knife and he shanked four kids and one adult," said Analayjha, a 9th grader at Foss High School.

She said she did not see the incident, but heard about it.

"It’s ghetto. Why are we stealing from people?" Analayjha told FOX 13 Seattle. "And especially, carrying a weapon to school and killing people is crazy, not going to lie."

Imonie and Analayjha describe the Foss High School stabbing and lockdown in front of the school. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Griffin spoke to a second student, Imonie, about her account of the situation. She said a video of the fight was sent to other students at the school.

"In class we hear, ‘This is a lockdown,’ and everybody’s like, ‘What is going on?’ And then all of a sudden I see the video airdropped to my friend’s phone, and we see the whole video happen — the whole fight and stuff — and it was just crazy. It was so bad, there was blood everywhere. And then I heard that, basically, the person who had the knife was — I don’t even know. They said it was some older kid that had already been to jail and stuff, so they came in with a knife. They only fought because over a puff," said Imonie, a 9th grader at Foss High School.

FOX 13's Dan Griffin also talked to two other students who didn't attend Foss High School, but knew the students who were involved.

"I heard there was an altercation with two kids which led in a couple other, and it leaded into the process of this kid getting surrounded and jumped by four kids. And this kid in self-defense, he pulled out some sort of a knife, a pocket knife or something, and he punctured each one of the kids," said Gavin Smith, a sophomore.

"I seen the video, so, I got like four friends here, I'm all close with them, they're like really chill people. So, I just heard a little incident between two kids, one of the kids was special ed. So, they were defending that kid. So basically they were just sticking up for him, I think that other kid was, I don't know what he was doing, but it sounded like they were just sticking up for him," said Dante Ray, a sophomore.

Tacoma Police provide update

Tacoma Police Public Information Officer Shelbie Boyd provided an update to the media as the lockdown continued at Foss High School.

"The call indicated that there was some type of an altercation, a stabbing that occurred at the school. Officers and district patrol arrived, we located four students that were victims. Unsure of exactly what the injuries are at this time. We also located a security officer, gotten some injuries related to this. And then we were able to detain the suspect. All six of those individuals were transported to a local area hospital, I don't have their conditions, but we locked the school down, the investigation is going on behind me now," Boyd said.

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