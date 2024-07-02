Ultimate guide to Fourth of July weekend events in the Seattle area

article

Fireworks, music, and sports headline the top Fourth of July weekend events in Seattle. From Seafair Fourth of July and Missy Elliott to Mariners, Storm, Sounders, and Reign home games, there are plenty of events to spark interest this weekend.

As always, be sure to check out the FOX 13 weather forecast so you can dress appropriately for the occasion. Expect a major heat-up this week, with temperatures gradually climbing out of the 70s into the 90s this weekend.

Fireworks

Seafair 4th of July is back for its 75th celebration, bringing games, live music and fireworks to Gas Works Park and South Lake Union Park.

The fun begins at 3 p.m., with each location boasting pre-show events, food vendors, beer gardens and free seating before the fireworks show at 10:15 p.m.

Reserved seating is available and ranges from $50 to $99.

For firework shows outside of Seattle, check out places like Bellevue, Everett, SeaTac and Tacoma.

What shows are coming to the Seattle-area Fourth of July weekend?

FILE - Missy Elliott performs during the Lovers & Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

Four-time Grammy winner Missy Elliott will perform at Climate Pledge Arena for her "Out of this World - The Experience" tour at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 6. Her openers include Ciara, Busta Rhymes and Timbaland.

Elliott has broken barriers in the music industry as the only female rapper to have six-certified platinum albums and the first to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Tickets start at $44 and are available for purchase.

GEORGE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 11: A general view of the atmosphere at Gorge Amphitheatre on June 11, 2023 in George, Washington. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Odesza will also make an appearance at The Gorge Amphitheatre from July 4-6, marking their final stop on their "The Last Goodbye Finale" tour.

The Washington-born, Grammy-nominated duo will perform alongside opening acts Tinlicker (July 4), Bob Moses (July 5) and Ben Böhmer (July 6) at 7:30 p.m. each night.

Starting ticket prices for one night range from $47-$150, and three-day passes start at $185.

Mariners

Fans are seen entering T-Mobile Park prior to the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Seattle Mariners on Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The Seattle Mariners have a three-day home game series against the Baltimore Orioles July 2-4, before hosting the Toronto Blue Jays starting July 5-7. Friday's game is at 6:40 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday's games begin at 1:10 p.m., with Sunday's including a Run Around the Bases post-game event for all kids under 14 years old.

Storm

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 23: Jewell Loyd #24 of the Seattle Storm shoots over Tyasha Harris #52 of the Connecticut Sun during the third quarter of the game at Climate Pledge Arena on June 23, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Storm won 72-61 (Alika Jenner / Getty Images) Expand

The Seattle Storm is back after a sweep of the Dallas Wings last weekend, hosting the Chicago Sky on Friday, July 5 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, July 7 at 3 p.m. at Climate Pledge Arena.

The Storm currently sits in fourth place in the WNBA league standings and is on a four-game winning streak.

Sounders

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 19: Paul Rothrock #14 of Seattle Sounders celebrates after scoring in the second half against the Houston Dynamo at Shell Energy Stadium on June 19, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Logan Riely / Getty Images)

Seattle Sounders FC come off two home game wins as they host New England Revolution on Saturday, July 6 at 7:30 p.m.

The Sounders are in 9th place in the MLS Western Conference standings at 7-7. Tickets start at $21.

Reign

PORTLAND, OREGON - MAY 11: The starting eleven for the Seattle Reign pose for a photo before a game against the Portland Thorns at Providence Park on May 11, 2024 in Portland, Oregon. (Soobum Im / Getty Images) Expand

Seattle Reign FC hosts the Utah Royal FC in a two-game series starting on Sunday, July 7 at 3 p.m., with their second game in later in July.

Sunday's game is Kid's Day, with tickets starting at $15.

Visit the Pioneer Square Fest

The Second Annual Pioneer Square Summer Market and Music Festival kicks off on Friday, July 5, featuring 24 live bands across three stages and 20 park vendors.

The festival lasts for two days and encourages attendees to explore the area's local shops, galleries and restaurants.

All access pass wristbands are available for $30 and include discounts around Pioneer Square and no cover charge for the festival's events.

Enjoy Pirates Landing at Alki Beach

Children play in the water at Alki Beach during a heatwave in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, June 27, 2021. ( Chona Kasinger/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Seafair Pirates Landing at Alki Beach returns for its 75th year on Saturday, July 6 at 1 p.m. The event includes pre-landing activities and post-landing entertainment for all ages.

Watch the Seattle All-Star Classic

The third annual Seattle All Star Classic features Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba as this year's All-Star Softball Game and Home Run Derby host.

The event at Tacoma's Cheney Stadium includes music, a beer and wine garden and interaction with local athletes and celebrities on Saturday, July 6 at 4 p.m.

Tickets start at $25 and are available for purchase.

Attend the Naturalization Ceremony

Seattle Center will host the 39th Annual Naturalization Ceremony on Thursday, July 4, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Fisher Pavilion.

Honorable Chief United States District Judge for the Western District of Washington David G. Estudillo plans to swear in over 400 individuals as new citizens of the U.S.A.

Seattle Center director Marshall Foster and Governor Jay Inslee plan to give remarks, along with ceremonial performances by High Class Brass and Josephine Howell.

