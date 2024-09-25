Get free entry to WA national parks on Public Lands Day. Here's how

On Sep. 28, Washington residents and visitors can enjoy free admission to national parks, forests and monuments as part of National Public Lands Day (NPLD).

This annual event encourages public participation in volunteer efforts and celebrates the importance of preserving the country's natural landscapes.

From the towering peaks of Mount Rainier to the coastal wonders of Olympic National Park, Washington offers some of the country's most stunning outdoor destinations. National Public Lands Day provides an excellent opportunity for locals and tourists to explore these breathtaking sites at no cost.

The initiative covers all U.S. national parks that typically charge an entrance fee, including Washington’s Mount Rainier National Park, known for its active volcano and subalpine meadows, and Olympic National Park, where visitors can experience diverse ecosystems ranging from temperate rainforests to rugged coastlines. Both parks offer outdoor enthusiasts opportunities to hike, camp and marvel at Washington’s natural beauty.

Those in Seattle can explore the Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park, located in the heart of Pioneer Square. This historic site sheds light on the pivotal role Seattle played during the 1897 Klondike Gold Rush.

Further north, the San Juan Island National Historical Park offers rich history and scenic views, while North Cascades National Park draws adventurers with its jagged mountain peaks and hundreds of glaciers.

National Public Lands Day, established in 1994, is the largest single-day volunteer effort for public lands in the U.S. Visitors are encouraged to give back by volunteering at local projects to help restore and preserve these cherished natural areas. Additionally, volunteers who participate in park clean-up projects will receive a one-day pass to visit any national park site in the future.

In 2023, over 130 parks nationwide hosted NPLD events, drawing thousands of volunteers. Organizers hope to continue growing participation as people increasingly recognize the importance of maintaining public lands for future generations.

If you’re unable to volunteer, simply visiting a park is a great way to show your support.

For more information on park events and volunteer opportunities, visit the National Park Service website or check local listings.

Washington national parks participating in National Public Land Day:

Mount Rainier National Park

Olympic National Park

North Cascades National Park (no fee ever required)

On Nov. 11, Veterans Day, the National Park Service will also offer free admission to Washington national parks. Be sure to mark your calendar.

