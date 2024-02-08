Free healthcare: Seattle/King County Clinic offering free dental, vision and medical services next week

Seattle/King County Clinic will offer free dental, vision and medical care for people in need at Seattle Center starting next week.

Every year, Seattle/King County Clinic offers free services for anyone in the region who struggles to access or afford health care. This year’s clinic is scheduled for Feb. 15 through Feb. 18.

ALL SERVICES ARE FREE

DENTAL: Fillings, extractions, x-rays and deep cleanings

VISION: Vision screening, complete eye exams, reading and prescription eyeglasses. Patients can bring in their current eyeglasses prescriptions (No more than two years old) to skip the eye exam and just get glasses

MEDICAL: Physical exams, x-rays, mammograms, ultrasounds, select lab tests, immunizations, foot care, dermatology, physical and occupational therapy, acupuncture, nutrition, behavioral health and more

RESOURCES: Social work, help with health insurance and more

"These four days were a haven of humanity and compassion at its best. The message to me was very clear, hope in a hurting world. Thank you for that hope and easing my suffering and the suffering of so many people in need." — -<strong>Clinic Patient</strong>

ALL ARE WELCOME

Patients do not need ID or proof of immigration status. There are interpreters available. Informational flyers are available in 18 different languages. Patients also do not need to live in King County or Washington to receive services.

Do not attend if you are sick.

ABOUT THE CLINIC

According to the Seattle/King County Clinic’s post, there are a limited number of admission tickets. This is a first come, first served clinic, meaning patients cannot register in advance. Tickets will be distributed starting at 5:30 a.m. in Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center.

Patients may attend the clinic for multiple days but must go through the ticket process each day. You cannot get both dental and vision care on the same day.

Organizers are urging patients to come prepared for a long day; bring food, comfortable clothing and any daily medications.

