Ice cream for summer: How to get a free pint at Kroger, Mariano's

What better way to kick off the start of summer than with free ice cream?

Kroger has got you covered! To celebrate the Summer Solstice, otherwise known as the day with the longest period of sunlight, the grocery chain recently announced it is giving away 45,000 pints of Kroger brand ice cream!

Flavors of the free ice cream include chocolate chip cookie dough, rainbow and orange sherbets, tie-dye burst, chocolate paradise, brookie, and many more. To see all the flavors, click here.

Customers can grab their free pint by claiming a coupon online on June 20 at this link while supplies last.

The coupon can be redeemed across most of the Kroger family of stores, according to its website. You can use the coupon in-store or in a pickup or delivery order.

If you don't live near a Kroger, you can also redeem the coupon at Mariano's or Food 4 Less as well.

Click here to see where the closest store is to you.