Frontier announces abrupt end to Paine Field service in Everett, WA

Air travelers looking for affordable direct flights out of Everett's Paine Field will soon have fewer options as a major budget airline announces they are pulling service from the airport.

Frontier Airlines just began offering flights in and out of the airport, located about 20 miles north of Downtown Seattle, back in June.

Citing consumer demand, the Denver-based airline said their last flights will depart the Everett, Washington airport in January, marking a seven-month run at the site.

Will Frontier ever return to Paine Field?

Corporate Communications Manager Rob Harris confirmed the company's decision, later hinting at the hopeful return of the airline.

"We periodically review and update routes based on market demand. We greatly value our partnership with Paine Field and, as with any market departure, we will continue to evaluate a potential return at some point in the future."

For the past six months, Frontier has offered direct flights to Las Vegas, Denver, and Phoenix among others.

