Police investigating several gas station robberies across King County

Law enforcement is investigating a string of robberies on the Eastside of King County early Tuesday morning.

Bellevue Police were called around 2:48 a.m. to a robbery at the Arco gas station at NE Eighth St and 116th Ave NE. According to authorities, two suspects came in and threatened the cashier with what was believed to be a gun.

They stole $500 in cash, fuel and other items, then drove off in a red Kia.

Police suspect that same vehicle was connected to similar robberies around Eastside.

Around 4:20 a.m., Issaquah Police were called to a robbery at a 76 Gas Station at E Lake Sammamish Pkwy and SE Issaquah-Fall City Rd. Authorities say no weapons were shown or implied during the robbery, but the suspect or suspects took two registers and left.

These incidents are currently under investigation.

