Boeing CEO to face Senate over safety issues, Renton whistleblower claims

Boeing CEO David Calhoun is expected to testify to U.S. senators about the company’s safety and manufacturing crisis on Tuesday.

This will be Calhoun’s first appearance before Congress since a door plug blew out of one of Boeing’s newer 737 Max planes in January.

In his prepared remarks, Calhoun is expected to tell Senate members that while the safety culture is far from perfect, it is moving in the right direction.

This comes after a new whistleblower from Renton’s Boeing facility came forward, according to Reuters.

His accusations align with what other whistleblowers have said in the past, that the company is cutting safety corners in the building process of these jets.

The whistleblower, Sam Mohawk, is a quality assurance inspector at the plant; he handles plane parts that are either not properly documented or defective.

His claims specifically concern these substandard parts, stating there were an overwhelming number of them.

He alleges that these parts were not properly stored, which did not ensure that they would be kept off planes. Additionally, he claims he was instructed to conceal these parts from the FAA.

This information was released in a 200-page document on Monday by Senator Richard Blumenthal’s office. He is the chair of the Senate committee hearing testimony from Boeing’s CEO.

Like many past whistleblowers, Mohawk says he is facing retaliation for his actions.

Meanwhile, Boeing is hustling to address a fresh issue with its 787 Dreamliner.

The company is examining whether fuselage fasteners were incorrectly fitted on planes yet to be delivered – crucial components that bolt the fuselage together.

Boeing discovered the potential issue while conducting routine checks and maintains that planes currently in service are safe to fly.

This situation unfolds amid heightened vigilance around Boeing’s quality control following the door plug incident on an Alaska flight earlier this year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.