Denver's Molly Brown House haunted by 'Ghost Cat' with 9 after-lives

The Molly Brown House Museum, a popular destination in Denver, continues to draw tens of thousands of visitors each year, offering a glimpse into the life of Titanic survivor and philanthropist, Margaret "Molly" Brown. But beyond its historical draw, the museum has a mysterious guest who adds an extra thrill for visitors — "Ghost Cat," an unseen feline rumored to haunt the Victorian-era home.

Andrea Malcomb, historic Denver vice president and museum director, shared her own encounters with the spirited tabby. "I felt something cold brush against me right about here," Malcomb said, pointing to her ankle. "There are plenty of potential spirits wandering around this home," she added.

Guests and staff alike have reported brushes with the spectral cat, with sightings particularly frequent in the museum’s kitchen.

"This is most often where people see Ghost Cat," Malcomb said, pointing to the kitchen. "Maybe he’s looking for a special snack or treat to have."

Visitors often report a feline presence — some even hearing meows. "They’ll come out, and they’ll say, ‘So, what’s the cat’s name?’" said Malcomb. "And our staff will say, ‘What cat?’ They’ll say, ‘The cat that rubbed against my ankle in the kitchen?’"

Gerry Ashmore, a visitor from Wisconsin, is keeping an eye out for Ghost Cat. "You would think I would see it because cats, for some reason, are attracted to me," Ashmore laughed, though he admits he’s allergic to the real-life animals.

For those who do catch a glimpse, the experience is fleeting.

"If you see Ghost Cat, don’t expect it to stick around," Malcomb advised, describing how the feline apparition quickly vanishes. And while Malcomb is a proud cat owner herself, she speculates that her own "sassy" cat likely wouldn’t befriend the ghostly feline.

With Ghost Cat’s growing fame, the museum has even launched themed merchandise in its honor.

"People love to talk about it," Malcomb said, noting how Ghost Cat has become a beloved, if spectral, ambassador of the historic site.

As for the origins of Ghost Cat, Malcomb admits it’s a mystery. "They were definitely animal lovers, and there was probably a cat here in the house," she said, speaking of the Brown family.

Ghost Cat’s legend only adds to the allure of the Molly Brown House Museum, preserving a playful mystery that resonates with history lovers and thrill-seekers alike. As Malcomb puts it, "Yes, nine after-lives, all the kitties here."

