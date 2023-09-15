Good News Only: 13 dogs rescued in drug bust, record-breaking surge in Baker River salmon population

article

13 dogs, including 11 adorable puppies, were rescued after a drug bust in Bellingham. And good news for the local salmon; the Baker River saw a record-breaking surge in the sockeye salmon population.

Here are this week's top stories of the week; Good News Only.

WDFW announces record-breaking surge in Baker River sockeye salmon population

Officials with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced a record-breaking surge in the Baker River sockeye salmon population.

In a momentous development for the local ecosystem and the communities that depend on it, the WDFW has announced that more than 65,000 sockeye salmon are making their way upriver.

To read more, click here.

13 dogs rescued from Bellingham encampment after drug bust

More than a dozen dogs will be available for adoption after they were rescued from an encampment during a drug bust last month in Whatcom County.

The Whatcom County Sheriff's Office said its Gang and Drug Task Force received information about a large-scale drug distribution network at a homeless encampment in Bellingham.

For more information, click here.

Local business launches fund to support search dog organizations

Harlem Globetrotters returning to accesso ShoWare Center in Kent this January

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 14: A basketball is seen with the branding of the Harlem Globetrotters prior to the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg two match between Manchester City and RB Leipzig at Etihad Stadium on March 14, 2023 in Manchester, Expand

The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters are returning to the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent this January for their 2024 World Tour.

For more information on how to purchase tickets, click here.

Amazon says its increasing pay for contracted delivery drivers

Amazon Prime delivery person in van sorting packages, Queens, New York. (Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Amazon says it’s boosting pay for contracted drivers who deliver millions of packages to customers every day.

The company announced at a conference for delivery firms this week that it will invest $440 million over the next year to increase pay rates for drivers. It did not disclose how much the bump will be, but said it expects U.S. drivers to earn an average of $20.50 per hour.