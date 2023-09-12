Harlem Globetrotters returning to accesso ShoWare Center in Kent this January

The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters are returning to the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent this January for their 2024 World Tour.

According to a press release from the Harlem Globetrotters, the team is set to showcase their jaw-dropping basketball skills – with their famous blend of record-breaking dribbling, spinning and dunking – on Jan. 26, 2024.

The team brings new tricks and stunts to the court every year, but this year, the Globetrotters will be using a new ball. According to Tuesday’s press release, the team has an exciting new official ball partner.

Starting in December, Spalding will join the team at every arena destination. Fans will get an opportunity to take one of these official Spalding Harlem Globetrotters basketball or get their hands on the newly designed Harlem Globetrotters Marble Series ball on game day.

Fans can score the best seats at the accesso ShoWare Center on Sept. 25, 2023. For more information, visit the Harlem Globetrotters website here.