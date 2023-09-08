Good News Only: A family of five's miraculous story of survival, deputy barks like a K9 to arrest suspects

article

A family of five that was injured in a horrific wrong-way crash is still recovering, but sharing their story of survival. And a deputy uses creativity to get four suspects to surrender by imitating the bark of a K9 officer.

Family of five shares story of survival following horrific wrong-way crash on I-5

A family of five from Denver that was injured in a devastating crash on I-5 Monday is still recovering. The driver that hit them was taken into custody after being suspected of being impaired.

The family is from Denver and had helped with Sunday services at a church within their church network in Edmonds. They were driving to the airport Monday to return home when the woman hit them, sending all five to the hospital.

'Barking' Pierce Co. deputy has used the tactic before to get suspects to surrender

A "barking" deputy who helped get four teens into custody following a car theft in University Place says this isn't his first time imitating a police K9 to get a suspect to surrender.

"I guess I have a unique skill of barking like one of our K9s," said Deputy Jason Smith who's been with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department since 2001. "I don’t really practice it and it’s not taught in the academy, but I use it on occasion."

VIDEO: Pierce County deputy rescues dog hiding in pipe after being hit by car

A Pierce County sheriff's deputy saved the life of a dog that was hit by a car and then trapped in a culvert on Thursday.

Soul of the CD: PACT Program building pipeline of construction talent

Construction workers are on pace to take home a larger paycheck than the average worker in the private sector. That same study by the general construction association shows there aren’t enough qualified workers to hire. The PACT Program at Seattle Central College is helping fill that void.

Bellevue teens win Technovation Award for innovative abortion support app

A team of four talented teenagers from Bellevue are making waves in the tech world after clinching an award at this year's Technovation competition.

According to the Federal Way Mirror, the annual event brings together girls from across the globe to create innovative apps aimed at tackling real-world challenges. Their creation? An app designed to provide critical support for out-of-state abortion patients.

New study ranks Washington's top 10 'best value' universities

A new study has identified the top 10 best value colleges in Washington based on tuition, retention and starting salaries post-graduation.

The map was charted by financial advisory site SmartAsset, and ranks colleges on several factors. Puget Sound-area schools have the largest showing, but the map also includes universities in Eastern Washington and the southeastern corner of the state.

