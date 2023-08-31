Good News Only: Burn victim thanks rescuer, Mariners makes franchise history, Declassified UFO photos & more

Check out these Good News Only stories you may have missed.

Man severely burned by Oregon Road Fire credits fellow evacuee for saving his life

Justin Knutsen said his wife and children, including his 7-month-old daughter, had only minutes to escape their home on Aug. 18 when an evacuation order was given.

After his family left, Knutsen said he drove his truck to check on other neighbors nearby, including two people whose location local authorities did not know. Knutsen, caught in the inferno, found himself stranded as his truck stalled and flames surrounded him. He tried to run away but quickly realized he wasn't going to escape.

Thankfully, another evacuee was in the right place at the right time. Knutsen said that he would have died if they had come seconds later.

Mariners close out most successful month in franchise history

The Mariners closed out the winningest month in team history by beating the Oakland Athletics 5-4 on Wednesday and moving back into sole possession of the AL West lead.

Seattle went 21-6 in the month, bettering the previous franchise record of 20 victories in a month. The Mariners have won 13 of their last 15 games and will head into September in the middle of an AL West title race with Houston and Texas. The Mariners are one percentage point ahead of the Astros, with the Rangers one game back.

Oprah Winfrey, Dwayne Johnson launch fund with $10 million for displaced Maui residents

Oprah Winfrey, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/ Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

The People’s Fund of Maui will give $1,200 a month to adults who are not able to return to their primary residences because of the recent wildfires, including people who owned and rented their homes, according to the fund’s website. The fund will also seek donations to extend the length of time it can provide the support.

Pentagon to release declassified UFO photos, videos and reports on new website

A new office dedicated to studying UAP (UFO) sightings has finally secured full-funding in the upcoming 2024 defense budget. (Department of Defense)

The Pentagon on Thursday announced the launch of a new website with the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), which will provide the public with declassified information about UFOs, or what the government calls unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs).

Native nations on front lines of climate change share knowledge and find support at intensive camps in WA

People from at least 28 tribes and intertribal organizations attended this year’s tribal climate change camp in Port Angeles, Washington, and more than 70 tribes have taken part in similar camps organized by the Affiliated Tribes of Northwest Indians at other sites across the U.S. since 2016.

They heard from tribal leaders and scientists and learned about a clam garden that is combatting ocean acidification. They visited the Elwha River where salmon runs were recently restored after the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe fought to have two dams torn down. They also learned how to make the most of newly available federal funds to add climate staff, restore habitats and reduce carbon emissions.