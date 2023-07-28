Good News Only: Dog rescued after being injured on hiking trail, new Dick's Drive-In opening in Federal Way

article

A dog that injured its paw 2.7 miles away from the new Mailbox Peak trailhead was rescued by the Washington State Animal Response Team. A new Dick's Drive-In is coming to Federal Way! And players from the OL Reign teamed up with the Boys and Girls Club in Snohomish County for Gatorade's first-ever "Get Fit Day."

Here are the top stories of the week; Good News Only.

Seahawks, Uchenna Nwosu agree on a 3-year extension worth up to $59 million

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 08: Uchenna Nwosu #10 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field on January 08, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks have locked up edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu for the next three seasons, agreeing to an extension worth up to $59 million on the cusp of training camp.

Nwosu’s deal includes $32 million guaranteed and was confirmed to The Associated Press by his agents from Rosenhaus Sports Representation on Monday night. Seattle’s players report for camp on Tuesday with the first on-field work slated for Wednesday.

OL Reign players join Snohomish County Boys and Girls Club 'Get Fit Day'

OL Reign defender Phoebe McClernon huddles with students from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Snohomish County during the first-ever ‘Gatorade Get Fit Day’ on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 in Everett, Wash. (Stephen Brashear/AP Images for PepsiCo)

Players from the OL Reign Seattle Soccer team teamed up with the Boys and Girls Club in Snohomish County for Gatorade's first-ever "Get Fit Day."

With over 200 Boys and Girls Club students in attendance, it was a day full of sports and fun activities that capped off with a $20,000 donation from Gatorade to the Boys and Girls Club.

Rescue teams band together to save injured dog 2.7 miles into new Mailbox Peak trail

Washington State Animal Response Team

A dog that was injured and stuck in the woods was safely rescued by the Washington State Animal Response Team (WASART) on Sunday.

On July 23, WASART received a call that an American Bulldog-Cane Corso mix named ‘Kahu’ was on the new Mailbox Peak Trail and could not make it back to the trail's starting point.

New Dick's Drive-In opens in Federal Way

The famous Washington burger restaurant, Dick's Drive-In, has opened a new location in Federal Way.

Update on Tokitae's possible return

he push to return an iconic, captive orca to the Pacific Northwest is gaining momentum – but roadblocks loom.

Tokitae, captured near Penn Cove in the 1970s, has been the focus of local groups attempting to bring her back to the Salish Sea for decades.

