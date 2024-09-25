Man arrested after deadly shooting over motorcycle in Graham, WA

A man was arrested in Oregon on Wednesday in connection with a deadly shooting that happened during an argument over a motorcycle in Graham earlier this week.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), the suspect was located and arrested by Oregon State Police in Clackamas County, Oregon.

On Monday, Sept. 23, at around 1:45 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 207th block of 92nd Avenue East. Upon arrival, they found a 36-year-old man who had been shot and killed. An injured 48-year-old man went to a nearby fire station and was later taken to a hospital.

According to PCSD Sergeant Darren Moss, the incident started with a group of people hanging out inside a home, who went to a neighbor's house and argued over a motorcycle that was either borrowed or loaned to someone. The suspect then drove up and started firing at the group, he said.

Moss told FOX 13 the shooting was a targeted event with no danger to the community.

A description of the suspect was never released, but Moss said deputies knew who he was. After developing probable cause to arrest the suspect, the Pierce County Prosecutor's Office issued a warrant for his arrest.

"Outstanding job by our detectives to get a warrant out for this suspect before he could go into hiding", said the PCSD in a blotter post.

Further information about the suspect is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.