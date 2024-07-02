Deputies: WA woman arrested after shooting man

Deputies arrested a woman for domestic violence after a shooting in Granite Falls on Tuesday evening.

Snohomish County Sheriff's deputies were called around 7:20 p.m. to a home near Blue Bridge on Mountain Loop Hwy, responding to reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 43-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.

The victim was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center, where his condition is currently unknown.

Deputies took the 46-year-old woman who lives with him into custody for first-degree domestic violence assault.

This is a developing story.

MORE TOP HEADLINES FROM FOX 13

Hole forms on SR 529 in Everett after someone was tunneling underneath

Everett neighbors question woman’s actions after rash of porch package thefts

Man shot, killed in Lakewood, Tacoma Police investigating

The 5 biggest potential headaches for 4th of July travelers in WA

Seattle Police respond to 3 deadly shootings in less than 4 days

What to know about Washington's new laws that go into effect July 1

New website reveals license plates of Aurora Avenue visitors

Circle K offering 40 cents off gas in WA, OR on July 2

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.