Suspect arrested in connection to Grays Harbor County, WA homicide

Police arrested a man in connection with a homicide that happened near Aberdeen last September.

According to the Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office (GHSO), 43-year-old Brandon Creech was arrested and booked into jail on Saturday and is accused of the murder of Martin Morales-Sotelo.

On Sept. 16, 2024, at around 6:10 p.m., deputies responded to the area of E. Wishkah Rd. and Bear Gulch Rd. after a passing driver called 911 to report a suspicious vehicle parked in the area.

When deputies arrived, they approached the car and found 61-year-old Martin Morales-Sotelo inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators processed the crime scene, interviewed possible witnesses and reviewed surveillance footage from the area.

Deputies eventually identified Creech as a potential suspect and took him into custody at around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Creech will make his first appearance at Grays Harbor County Superior Court on Monday, where he faces a charge of second-degree murder.

The GHSO says the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who has information about this case is asked to contact Grays Harbor County Detectives at sodetectives@co.grays-harbor.wa.us or call 360-249-3711.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.